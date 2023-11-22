The Little Rock Trojans (1-0) play the Georgia State Panthers (0-1) at 1:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 22, 2023 airing on ESPN+.

Georgia State vs. Little Rock Game Information

Georgia State Top Players (2022-23)

Dwon Odom: 13.1 PTS, 4.5 REB, 3.9 AST, 1 STL, 0.7 BLK

Little Rock Top Players (2022-23)

Myron Gardner: 13.2 PTS, 9.1 REB, 3.6 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.5 BLK

8.3 PTS, 4.9 REB, 3.8 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.2 BLK D.J. Smith: 10.3 PTS, 2.6 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.2 BLK

Georgia State vs. Little Rock Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Little Rock Rank Little Rock AVG Georgia State AVG Georgia State Rank 88th 75.4 Points Scored 66.7 308th 354th 79.4 Points Allowed 69.4 153rd 96th 33.1 Rebounds 31.4 201st 76th 9.7 Off. Rebounds 9.4 96th 315th 6 3pt Made 5.3 342nd 56th 14.8 Assists 11.1 324th 258th 12.6 Turnovers 12.2 217th

