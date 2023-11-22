The Cincinnati Bearcats (4-0) will be trying to extend a four-game home winning run when hosting the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (2-1) on Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at Fifth Third Arena. It airs at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Georgia Tech vs. Cincinnati Game Info

  • When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Fifth Third Arena in Cincinnati, Ohio
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Georgia Tech Stats Insights

  • The Yellow Jackets shot at a 42.4% rate from the field last season, 0.3 percentage points fewer than the 42.7% shooting opponents of the Bearcats averaged.
  • Georgia Tech went 10-5 when it shot higher than 42.7% from the field.
  • The Bearcats ranked 76th in college basketball in offensive rebounding, while the Yellow Jackets ranked 133rd.
  • The Yellow Jackets scored an average of 69.7 points per game last year, just 0.4 more points than the 69.3 the Bearcats gave up to opponents.
  • Georgia Tech went 12-2 last season when it scored more than 69.3 points.

Georgia Tech Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • At home, Georgia Tech averaged 72.7 points per game last season. Away, it averaged 66.6.
  • The Yellow Jackets gave up fewer points at home (69 per game) than away (71.8) last season.
  • Beyond the arc, Georgia Tech made more trifectas on the road (8.4 per game) than at home (7.6) last season, but it posted a lower percentage away (33.9%) than at home (34.5%).

Georgia Tech Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/6/2023 Georgia Southern W 84-62 Hank McCamish Pavilion
11/9/2023 Howard W 88-85 Hank McCamish Pavilion
11/14/2023 UMass-Lowell L 74-71 Hank McCamish Pavilion
11/22/2023 @ Cincinnati - Fifth Third Arena
11/28/2023 Mississippi State - Hank McCamish Pavilion
12/2/2023 Duke - Hank McCamish Pavilion

