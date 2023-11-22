The Cincinnati Bearcats (4-0) will attempt to extend a four-game winning run when hosting the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (2-1) on Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at Fifth Third Arena. It airs at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

In this article, you will take a look at odds and spreads for the Cincinnati vs. Georgia Tech matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Georgia Tech vs. Cincinnati Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Fifth Third Arena in Cincinnati, Ohio

Fifth Third Arena in Cincinnati, Ohio How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Georgia Tech vs. Cincinnati Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Cincinnati Moneyline Georgia Tech Moneyline BetMGM Cincinnati (-10.5) 149.5 -650 +450 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Cincinnati (-9.5) 148.5 -550 +400 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Georgia Tech vs. Cincinnati Betting Trends (2022-23)

Georgia Tech went 15-14-0 ATS last year.

The Yellow Jackets had an ATS record of 3-3 when playing as at least 10.5-point underdogs last year.

Cincinnati won 17 games against the spread last season, while failing to cover 11 times.

Last season, 14 Bearcats games hit the over.

Georgia Tech Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +50000

+50000 Georgia Tech is 83rd in college basketball in terms of national championship odds (+50000). However, our computer rankings are significantly less optimistic, ranking the team 196th, a difference of 113 spots.

With odds of +50000, Georgia Tech has been given a 0.2% chance of winning the national championship.

