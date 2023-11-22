Wednesday's contest at Fifth Third Arena has the Cincinnati Bearcats (4-0) squaring off against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (2-1) at 7:00 PM ET (on November 22). Our computer prediction projects a lopsided 83-69 win as our model heavily favors Cincinnati.

Oddsmakers have not yet set a line for this tilt.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Georgia Tech vs. Cincinnati Game Info & Odds

Date: Wednesday, November 22, 2023

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Venue: Fifth Third Arena

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Georgia Tech vs. Cincinnati Score Prediction

Prediction: Cincinnati 83, Georgia Tech 69

Spread & Total Prediction for Georgia Tech vs. Cincinnati

Computer Predicted Spread: Cincinnati (-13.9)

Cincinnati (-13.9) Computer Predicted Total: 151.7

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Georgia Tech Performance Insights

With 69.7 points per game on offense, Georgia Tech ranked 221st in the nation last season. At the other end of the court, it ceded 70.8 points per contest, which ranked 202nd in college basketball.

Last season the Yellow Jackets grabbed 32.0 rebounds per game (163rd-ranked in college basketball) and gave up 33.7 rebounds per contest (322nd-ranked).

Georgia Tech delivered 14.0 assists per game, which ranked them 105th in the nation.

The Yellow Jackets forced 10.6 turnovers per game last season (294th-ranked in college basketball), but they averaged just 10.0 turnovers per game (24th-best).

With 7.8 treys per game, the Yellow Jackets were 125th in the nation. They sported a 33.5% shooting percentage from three-point land, which ranked 215th in college basketball.

With a 30.1% three-point percentage allowed last season, Georgia Tech was 16th-best in college basketball. It ranked 51st in college basketball by ceding 6.2 treys per contest.

Georgia Tech took 61.7% two-pointers and 38.3% three-pointers last year. Of the team's baskets, 69.7% were two-pointers and 30.3% were threes.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.