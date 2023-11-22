The Cincinnati Bearcats (4-0) are heavily favored (by 11.5 points) to extend a four-game home winning streak when they host the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (2-1) on Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET. The matchup's over/under is set at 148.5.

Georgia Tech vs. Cincinnati Odds & Info

Favorite Spread Over/Under Cincinnati -11.5 148.5

Yellow Jackets Betting Records & Stats

Georgia Tech's games last season had a combined scoring total higher than 148.5 points four of 29 times.

The Yellow Jackets had a 140.5-point average over/under in their matchups last year, eight fewer points than this game's total.

The Yellow Jackets had 15 wins in 33 games against the spread last season.

Georgia Tech won five, or 23.8%, of the 21 games it played as underdogs last season.

Last season, the Yellow Jackets were at least a +450 underdog on the moneyline five times, losing each of those contests.

The Yellow Jackets have a 18.2% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Georgia Tech vs. Cincinnati Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Games Over 148.5 2022-23 % of Games Over 148.5 2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Cincinnati 11 39.3% 77.1 146.8 69.3 140.1 143.5 Georgia Tech 4 13.8% 69.7 146.8 70.8 140.1 139.8

Additional Georgia Tech Insights & Trends

The Yellow Jackets scored an average of 69.7 points per game last year, only 0.4 more points than the 69.3 the Bearcats allowed.

Georgia Tech went 10-1 against the spread and 12-2 overall when it scored more than 69.3 points last season.

Georgia Tech vs. Cincinnati Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 ATS Record Against 11.5+ Point Spread 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Cincinnati 17-11-0 3-1 14-14-0 Georgia Tech 15-14-0 3-2 12-17-0

Georgia Tech vs. Cincinnati Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Cincinnati Georgia Tech 16-3 Home Record 11-6 5-7 Away Record 3-9 9-4-0 Home ATS Record 7-6-0 5-5-0 Away ATS Record 7-5-0 82.6 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 72.7 70.7 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 66.6 7-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 7-6-0 5-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 4-8-0

