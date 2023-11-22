How to Watch the Hawks vs. Nets Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 22
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 1:51 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Atlanta Hawks (6-7) aim to break a four-game home losing streak when they host the Brooklyn Nets (6-7) on November 22, 2023.
Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Hawks and Nets.
Hawks vs. Nets Game Info
- When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia
Hawks vs Nets Additional Info
|Hawks vs Nets Injury Report
|Hawks vs Nets Betting Trends & Stats
|Hawks vs Nets Odds/Over/Under
|Hawks vs Nets Prediction
|Hawks vs Nets Players to Watch
Hawks Stats Insights
- This season, the Hawks have a 48.7% shooting percentage from the field, which is three% higher than the 45.7% of shots the Nets' opponents have knocked down.
- Atlanta is 6-3 when it shoots higher than 45.7% from the field.
- The Hawks are the 18th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Nets sit at fifth.
- The Hawks put up 122.4 points per game, 8.6 more points than the 113.8 the Nets give up.
- Atlanta is 6-5 when scoring more than 113.8 points.
Hawks Home & Away Comparison
- The Hawks put up 124 points per game in home games, compared to 120.5 points per game on the road, a difference of 3.5 points per contest.
- Atlanta cedes 125.1 points per game at home, compared to 116 on the road.
- The Hawks are sinking 13.1 three-pointers per game with a 39.1% shooting percentage from downtown when playing at home, which is 0.6 more threes and 5.2% points better than they're averaging away from home (12.5 threes per game, 33.9% three-point percentage).
Hawks Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Mouhamed Gueye
|Out
|Back
|Kobe Bufkin
|Out
|Thumb
|AJ Griffin
|Questionable
|Illness
