The Elon Phoenix (1-4) hope to stop a three-game losing streak when visiting the Georgia State Panthers (3-1) at 12:00 PM ET on Thursday, November 23, 2023 at Georgia State Convocation Center.

Georgia State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Thursday, November 23, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 23, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET Where: Georgia State Convocation Center in Atlanta, Georgia

Georgia State Convocation Center in Atlanta, Georgia TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Georgia State vs. Elon Scoring Comparison

The Phoenix put up only 0.2 more points per game (52.0) than the Panthers allow their opponents to score (51.8).

When it scores more than 51.8 points, Elon is 1-1.

The Panthers average 7.4 fewer points per game (64.8) than the Phoenix give up (72.2).

This year the Panthers are shooting 38.7% from the field, 2.6% lower than the Phoenix concede.

The Phoenix make 36.2% of their shots from the field, 4.9% higher than the Panthers' defensive field-goal percentage.

Georgia State Schedule