The Elon Phoenix (1-4) hope to stop a three-game losing streak when visiting the Georgia State Panthers (3-1) at 12:00 PM ET on Thursday, November 23, 2023 at Georgia State Convocation Center.

Continue reading for information on how to live stream this game and click here to take a look at our score picks!

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Georgia State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Thursday, November 23, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET
  • Where: Georgia State Convocation Center in Atlanta, Georgia
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Georgia State vs. Elon Scoring Comparison

  • The Phoenix put up only 0.2 more points per game (52.0) than the Panthers allow their opponents to score (51.8).
  • When it scores more than 51.8 points, Elon is 1-1.
  • The Panthers average 7.4 fewer points per game (64.8) than the Phoenix give up (72.2).
  • This year the Panthers are shooting 38.7% from the field, 2.6% lower than the Phoenix concede.
  • The Phoenix make 36.2% of their shots from the field, 4.9% higher than the Panthers' defensive field-goal percentage.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Georgia State Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/10/2023 Western Michigan W 71-58 Georgia State Convocation Center
11/14/2023 Kennesaw State W 62-52 Georgia State Convocation Center
11/22/2023 Bethune-Cookman L 56-48 Georgia State Convocation Center
11/23/2023 Elon - Georgia State Convocation Center
11/28/2023 @ Western Carolina - Ramsey Center
12/10/2023 @ Georgia Tech - Hank McCamish Pavilion

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.