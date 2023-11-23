Thursday's contest between the Creighton Bluejays (3-1) and the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (4-0) at Hard Rock Hotel Riviera Maya has a projected final score of 70-66 based on our computer prediction, with Creighton securing the victory. Game time is at 4:00 PM on November 23.

The Yellow Jackets came out on top in their last matchup 77-38 against Kennesaw State on Sunday.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Georgia Tech vs. Creighton Game Info

When: Thursday, November 23, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 23, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET Where: Hard Rock Hotel Riviera Maya in Cancún, Mexico

Hard Rock Hotel Riviera Maya in Cancún, Mexico How to Watch on TV: FloHoops

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Georgia Tech vs. Creighton Score Prediction

Prediction: Creighton 70, Georgia Tech 66

Other ACC Predictions

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Georgia Tech Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Yellow Jackets were outscored by 1.5 points per game last season (scoring 60.9 points per game to rank 259th in college basketball while giving up 62.4 per outing to rank 118th in college basketball) and had a -45 scoring differential overall.

In ACC games, Georgia Tech averaged 0.6 fewer points (60.3) than overall (60.9) in 2022-23.

At home, the Yellow Jackets put up 65.1 points per game last season, 7.8 more than they averaged on the road (57.3).

In 2022-23, Georgia Tech gave up 2.7 fewer points per game at home (61.7) than on the road (64.4).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.