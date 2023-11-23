The Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (4-0) will look to continue a four-game winning run when hitting the road against the Creighton Bluejays (3-1) on Thursday, November 23, 2023 at Hard Rock Hotel Riviera Maya. It airs at 4:00 PM ET on FloHoops.

Georgia Tech Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Thursday, November 23, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Hard Rock Hotel Riviera Maya in Cancún, Mexico TV: FloHoops

Georgia Tech vs. Creighton 2022-23 Scoring Comparison

The Yellow Jackets scored an average of 60.9 points per game last year, only 0.9 fewer points than the 61.8 the Bluejays allowed.

When Georgia Tech allowed fewer than 71.0 points last season, it went 12-11.

Last year, the 71.0 points per game the Bluejays averaged were 8.6 more points than the Yellow Jackets gave up (62.4).

When Creighton scored more than 62.4 points last season, it went 19-2.

The Bluejays shot 43.5% from the field last season, 2.0 percentage points lower than the 45.5% the Yellow Jackets allowed to opponents.

The Yellow Jackets shot at a 38.7% clip from the field last season, 2.3 percentage points less than the 41.0% shooting opponents of the Bluejays averaged.

