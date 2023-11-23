The Villanova Wildcats (4-1) will host the No. 14 North Carolina Tar Heels (4-0) after winning three home games in a row. It tips at 2:30 PM ET on Thursday, November 23, 2023.

Villanova vs. North Carolina Game Info

When: Thursday, November 23, 2023 at 2:30 PM ET

Thursday, November 23, 2023 at 2:30 PM ET Where: Imperial Arena in Nassau, Bahamas

Imperial Arena in Nassau, Bahamas TV: ESPN

How to Watch Top 25 Games

Villanova Stats Insights

The Wildcats make 44.8% of their shots from the field this season, which is 6.3 percentage points higher than the Tar Heels have allowed to their opponents (38.5%).

Villanova is 4-0 when it shoots better than 38.5% from the field.

The Wildcats are the 121st-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Tar Heels sit at 47th.

The Wildcats score 12.6 more points per game (77.4) than the Tar Heels give up (64.8).

When Villanova puts up more than 64.8 points, it is 3-1.

North Carolina Stats Insights

The Tar Heels shot at a 43.4% clip from the field last season, 0.3 percentage points less than the 43.7% shooting opponents of the Wildcats averaged.

North Carolina compiled a 14-3 straight up record in games it shot over 43.7% from the field.

The Tar Heels were the seventh-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball, while the Wildcats finished 341st.

The Tar Heels put up an average of 76.2 points per game last year, 8.5 more points than the 67.7 the Wildcats allowed.

North Carolina had a 13-4 record last season when giving up fewer than 69.6 points.

Villanova Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

In home games last year, Villanova posted 3.8 more points per game (70.4) than it did when playing on the road (66.6).

When playing at home, the Wildcats ceded 3.5 fewer points per game (65.1) than on the road (68.6).

In home games, Villanova sunk 0.8 more threes per game (8.4) than away from home (7.6). It also had a better three-point percentage at home (34.2%) compared to away from home (30.9%).

North Carolina Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

At home, North Carolina averaged 78.3 points per game last season. On the road, it scored 70.2.

The Tar Heels gave up fewer points at home (67.7 per game) than on the road (71.1) last season.

At home, North Carolina sunk 7.5 trifectas per game last season, 1.1 more than it averaged on the road (6.4). North Carolina's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (32%) than on the road (29.3%).

Villanova Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 11/13/2023 @ Pennsylvania L 76-72 Palestra 11/17/2023 Maryland W 57-40 The William B. Finneran Pavilion 11/22/2023 Texas Tech W 85-69 Imperial Arena 11/23/2023 North Carolina - Imperial Arena 11/29/2023 Saint Joseph's (PA) - The William B. Finneran Pavilion 12/5/2023 @ Kansas State - Bramlage Coliseum

North Carolina Upcoming Schedule