Georgia High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Camden County This Week
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 11:11 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
This week, there's high school football on the schedule in Camden County, Georgia. To know how to watch the games, we have you covered below.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Camden County, Georgia High School Football Games This Week
Camden County High School at Mill Creek High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 24
- Location: Hoschton, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.