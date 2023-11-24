We have 2023 high school football competition in Carroll County, Georgia this week, and info on how to stream these games is available in this article.

Carroll County, Georgia High School Football Games This Week

Starr's Mill High School at Carroll County Central High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 24

7:30 PM ET on November 24 Location: Carrollton, GA

Carrollton, GA How to Stream: Watch Here

Dooly County High School at Bowdon High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 24

7:30 PM ET on November 24 Location: Bowdon, GA

Bowdon, GA How to Stream: Watch Here

Walton High School at Carrollton High School