Friday's game features the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (4-1) and the New Mexico Lobos (4-1) matching up at Hard Rock Hotel Riviera Maya in what is expected to be a one-sided matchup, with a projected 71-58 win for heavily favored Georgia Tech according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 6:30 PM ET on November 24.

The Yellow Jackets are coming off of a 57-46 loss to Creighton in their most recent outing on Thursday.

Georgia Tech vs. New Mexico Game Info

When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET

Friday, November 24, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET Where: Hard Rock Hotel Riviera Maya in Cancún, Mexico

Georgia Tech vs. New Mexico Score Prediction

Prediction: Georgia Tech 71, New Mexico 58

Other ACC Predictions

Georgia Tech Schedule Analysis

When facing Quadrant 2 opponents, Georgia Tech is 1-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 13th-most victories.

Georgia Tech has three wins over Quadrant 4 opponents, tied for the 17th-most in the country.

Georgia Tech 2023-24 Best Wins

78-75 on the road over Rice (No. 129) on November 16

83-53 at home over Coastal Carolina (No. 221) on November 6

91-56 at home over Furman (No. 272) on November 11

77-38 at home over Kennesaw State (No. 332) on November 19

Georgia Tech Leaders

Kayla Blackshear: 17.8 PTS, 7.0 REB, 2.0 STL, 61.1 FG%

17.8 PTS, 7.0 REB, 2.0 STL, 61.1 FG% Tonie Morgan: 15.8 PTS, 5.6 AST, 1.2 STL, 45.6 FG%, 30.8 3PT% (4-for-13)

15.8 PTS, 5.6 AST, 1.2 STL, 45.6 FG%, 30.8 3PT% (4-for-13) Ines Noguero: 8.4 PTS, 2.0 STL, 37.5 FG%, 23.8 3PT% (5-for-21)

8.4 PTS, 2.0 STL, 37.5 FG%, 23.8 3PT% (5-for-21) D'Asia Thomas-Harris: 9.0 PTS, 64.0 FG%

9.0 PTS, 64.0 FG% Rusne Augustinaite: 11.2 PTS, 47.8 FG%, 61.1 3PT% (11-for-18)

Georgia Tech Performance Insights

The Yellow Jackets' +96 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 19.2 points per game) is a result of scoring 75.0 points per game (90th in college basketball) while allowing 55.8 per outing (72nd in college basketball).

