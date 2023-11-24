How to Watch Georgia vs. Winthrop on TV or Live Stream - November 24
Published: Nov. 24, 2023 at 11:17 AM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
The Winthrop Eagles (4-2) hope to continue a three-game winning stretch when visiting the Georgia Bulldogs (2-3) at 5:00 PM ET on Friday, November 24, 2023 at Stegeman Coliseum. The matchup airs on SEC Network+.
Georgia vs. Winthrop Game Info
- When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET
- Where: Stegeman Coliseum in Athens, Georgia
- TV: SEC Network+
How to Watch Other SEC Games
- North Carolina vs Arkansas (1:00 PM ET | November 24)
- Nicholls State vs Mississippi State (2:00 PM ET | November 24)
Georgia Stats Insights
- This season, the Bulldogs have a 38.4% shooting percentage from the field, which is 0.7% lower than the 39.1% of shots the Eagles' opponents have hit.
- The Bulldogs are the 221st ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Eagles rank 273rd.
- The Bulldogs score 69.4 points per game, 6.4 more points than the 63.0 the Eagles allow.
- When Georgia totals more than 63.0 points, it is 2-3.
Georgia Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Offensively Georgia fared better at home last season, putting up 70.8 points per game, compared to 64.2 per game in away games.
- In 2022-23, the Bulldogs allowed 65.8 points per game at home. When playing on the road, they allowed 81.5.
- At home, Georgia drained 0.1 fewer threes per game (6.8) than when playing on the road (6.9). However, it sported a better three-point percentage at home (32.9%) compared to on the road (31.3%).
Georgia Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/12/2023
|North Carolina Central
|W 64-54
|Stegeman Coliseum
|11/17/2023
|Miami (FL)
|L 79-68
|Baha Mar Convention Center
|11/19/2023
|Providence
|L 71-64
|Baha Mar Convention Center
|11/24/2023
|Winthrop
|-
|Stegeman Coliseum
|11/29/2023
|@ Florida State
|-
|Donald L. Tucker Civic Center
|12/1/2023
|Mercer
|-
|Stegeman Coliseum
