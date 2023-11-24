The New York Knicks (8-6) are slightly favored (by 2.5 points) to continue a three-game home winning streak when they host the Miami Heat (10-5) on Friday, November 24, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET.

Knicks vs. Heat Odds & Info

When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Friday, November 24, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York

Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York TV: ESPN, MSG, and BSSUN

Favorite Spread Over/Under Knicks -2.5 -

Knicks Betting Records & Stats

New York has hit the over in six of its 15 games with a set total (40%).

The Knicks are 9-5-0 ATS this season.

New York has been the favorite in seven games this season and won six (85.7%) of those contests.

This season, New York has won four of its five games when favored by at least -145 on the moneyline.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Knicks have a 59.2% chance to win.

Heat Betting Records & Stats

Seven of the Heat's 15 games with a set total have hit the over (46.7%).

So far this season, Miami has compiled a 7-8-0 record against the spread.

The Heat have come away with two wins in the five contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This season, Miami has won one of its four games when it is the underdog by at least +120 on the moneyline.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Miami has a 45.5% chance of pulling out a win.

Knicks vs Heat Additional Info

Knicks vs. Heat Over/Under Stats

Games Over % of Games Over Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Knicks 0 0% 110.1 221.6 105.8 213.9 222.2 Heat 0 0% 111.5 221.6 108.1 213.9 218.8

Additional Knicks Insights & Trends

Against the spread, New York has played worse at home, covering three times in five home games, and six times in nine road games.

The Knicks record just two more points per game (110.1) than the Heat give up (108.1).

When New York scores more than 108.1 points, it is 8-0 against the spread and 8-0 overall.

Additional Heat Insights & Trends

Miami has gone 9-1 in its last 10 games, with a 6-4 record against the spread during that span.

The Heat have hit the over in five of their past 10 games.

This year, Miami is 1-4-0 at home against the spread (.200 winning percentage). On the road, it is 6-4-0 ATS (.600).

The Heat average 5.7 more points per game (111.5) than the Knicks allow (105.8).

Miami has put together a 7-4 ATS record and a 9-2 overall record in games it scores more than 105.8 points.

Knicks vs. Heat Betting Splits

Knicks and Heat Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 2.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Knicks 9-5 4-1 6-8 Heat 7-8 2-2 7-8

Knicks vs. Heat Point Insights

Knicks Heat 110.1 Points Scored (PG) 111.5 24 NBA Rank (PPG) 21 8-0 ATS Record Scoring > AVG 7-4 8-0 Overall Record Scoring > AVG 9-2 105.8 Points Allowed (PG) 108.1 1 NBA Rank (PAPG) 6 7-3 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 4-6 6-4 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 7-3

