Can we expect Liam Foudy scoring a goal when the Nashville Predators match up against the St. Louis Blues at 3:00 PM ET on Friday? To assist you with your bets, take a look at the stats and insights below.

Will Liam Foudy score a goal against the Blues?

Odds to score a goal this game: +700 (Bet $10 to win $70.00 if he scores a goal)

Foudy stats and insights

Foudy is yet to score through 11 games this season.

He has not faced the Blues yet this season.

Foudy has zero points on the power play.

Blues defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Blues have been one of the stingiest squads in the league, allowing 51 goals in total (2.8 per game) which ranks ninth.

So far this season, the Blues have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 17.6 hits and 15 blocked shots per game.

Foudy recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/22/2023 Flames 0 0 0 11:16 Home W 4-2 11/20/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 9:47 Home W 4-3 11/14/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 12:33 Home L 3-2 11/11/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 8:03 Home L 7-5 11/9/2023 Jets 0 0 0 9:56 Away L 6-3 11/7/2023 Flames 1 0 1 10:40 Away L 4-2 11/4/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 9:50 Away W 5-2 11/2/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 8:33 Away L 4-2 10/31/2023 Canucks 1 0 1 12:55 Away L 5-2 10/28/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 5:25 Home W 3-2 OT

Predators vs. Blues game info

Game Day: Friday, November 24, 2023

Friday, November 24, 2023 Game Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSMW, and BSSO

ESPN+, BSMW, and BSSO Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

