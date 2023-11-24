The Tennessee State Tigers (4-1) will host the Mercer Bears (1-3) after winning three straight home games. It starts at 12:00 PM ET on Friday, November 24, 2023.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Mercer vs. Tennessee State Game Info

When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET

Friday, November 24, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET Where: Raider Arena in Niceville, Florida

Raider Arena in Niceville, Florida TV: FloHoops

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Other SoCon Games

Mercer Stats Insights

The Bears shot at a 45.1% rate from the field last season, 1.3 percentage points above the 43.8% shooting opponents of the Tigers averaged.

Mercer went 10-8 when it shot higher than 43.8% from the field.

The Tigers ranked 133rd in college basketball in offensive rebounding, while the Bears ranked 109th.

The Bears averaged 6.3 fewer points per game last year (68.7) than the Tigers gave up (75).

Mercer went 6-1 last season when it scored more than 75 points.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Mercer Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Mercer put up more points at home (72.5 per game) than on the road (66.9) last season.

At home, the Bears conceded 65 points per game, 5.9 fewer points than they allowed away (70.9).

At home, Mercer knocked down 6.4 3-pointers per game last season, 0.5 more than it averaged away (5.9). However, its 3-point shooting percentage was lower at home (33.2%) than on the road (35%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Mercer Upcoming Schedule