The Mercer Bears (1-1) play the Tennessee State Tigers (2-0) on Friday, November 24, 2023 at Raider Arena. The game will start at 12:00 PM ET and be available via FloHoops.

If you're looking to attend this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

Mercer vs. Tennessee State Game Information

Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Game Day: Friday, November 24

Friday, November 24 Game Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET TV: FloHoops

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other Mercer Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Mercer Top Players (2022-23)

Jalyn McCreary: 15.2 PTS, 5.4 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.6 BLK

15.2 PTS, 5.4 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.6 BLK Luis Hurtado: 7.3 PTS, 4.2 REB, 3.3 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.1 BLK

7.3 PTS, 4.2 REB, 3.3 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.1 BLK Kamar Robertson: 10.6 PTS, 2.7 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.2 BLK

10.6 PTS, 2.7 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.2 BLK Shawn Walker: 8.5 PTS, 2.4 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK

8.5 PTS, 2.4 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK Jah Quinones: 5.6 PTS, 3.5 REB, 1.6 AST, 1 STL, 0.1 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Tennessee State Top Players (2022-23)

Jr. Clay: 19.3 PTS, 5 REB, 5.4 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.3 BLK

19.3 PTS, 5 REB, 5.4 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.3 BLK Marcus Fitzgerald Jr.: 13.6 PTS, 3.3 REB, 3.2 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK

13.6 PTS, 3.3 REB, 3.2 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK Adong Makuoi: 9 PTS, 5.5 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.1 BLK

9 PTS, 5.5 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.1 BLK Zion Griffin: 8.5 PTS, 5.1 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.6 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Mercer vs. Tennessee State Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Tennessee State Rank Tennessee State AVG Mercer AVG Mercer Rank 34th 78.1 Points Scored 68.7 255th 311th 75 Points Allowed 67 82nd 107th 32.9 Rebounds 31.6 187th 133rd 9 Off. Rebounds 9.2 109th 42nd 8.8 3pt Made 5.9 320th 163rd 13.2 Assists 12.8 193rd 200th 12 Turnovers 10.9 84th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.