Georgia High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Monroe County This Week
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 11:11 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Be sure to catch the high school fooball games happening in Monroe County, Georgia this week. Info on how to watch all of the gridiron action can be found below.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Other Games in Georgia This Week
Monroe County, Georgia High School Football Games This Week
Cedar Grove High School at Mary Persons High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 24
- Location: Atlanta, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.