Georgia High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Troup County This Week
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 11:11 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Instead of re-watching "Friday Night Lights" for the umpteenth time, let's watch some real high school football. In the piece below, we tell you how to watch or stream the high school matchups taking place in Troup County, Georgia this week.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network!
Troup County, Georgia High School Football Games This Week
Fitzgerald High School College and Career Academy at Callaway High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 24
- Location: Lagrange, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
