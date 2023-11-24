College football Week 13 action includes six games with Big Ten teams. Keep reading to see up-to-date the top performers and results.

Jump to Matchup:

Iowa vs. Nebraska

Week 13 Big Ten Results

Iowa 13 Nebraska 10

  • Pregame Favorite: Nebraska (-2.5)
  • Pregame Total: 25.5

Iowa Leaders

  • Passing: Deacon Hill (11-for-28, 94 YDS, 0 TDs, 1 INT)
  • Rushing: Leshon Williams (16 ATT, 111 YDS)
  • Receiving: Steven Stilianos (3 TAR, 2 REC, 38 YDS)

Nebraska Leaders

  • Passing: Chubba Purdy (15-for-28, 189 YDS, 1 TD, 1 INT)
  • Rushing: Purdy (12 ATT, 42 YDS)
  • Receiving: Jaylen Lloyd (3 TAR, 1 REC, 66 YDS, 1 TD)

Team Stat Comparison

NebraskaIowa
264Total Yards257
189Passing Yards94
75Rushing Yards163
3Turnovers1

Upcoming Week 13 Big Ten Games

No. 11 Penn State Nittany Lions vs. Michigan State Spartans

  • Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • Date: Friday, November 24
  • Venue: Ford Field
  • TV Channel: NBC
  • Live stream: Fubo
  • Favorite: Penn State (-22.5)

No. 2 Ohio State Buckeyes at No. 3 Michigan Wolverines

  • Time: 12:00 PM ET
  • Date: Saturday, November 25
  • Venue: Michigan Stadium
  • TV Channel: FOX
  • Live stream: Fubo
  • Favorite: Michigan (-3.5)

Indiana Hoosiers at Purdue Boilermakers

  • Time: 12:00 PM ET
  • Date: Saturday, November 25
  • Venue: Ross-Ade Stadium
  • TV Channel: Big Ten Network
  • Live stream: Fubo
  • Favorite: Purdue (-4.5)

Wisconsin Badgers at Minnesota Golden Gophers

  • Time: 3:30 PM ET
  • Date: Saturday, November 25
  • Venue: Huntington Bank Stadium
  • TV Channel: FOX Sports Networks
  • Live stream: Fubo
  • Favorite: Wisconsin (-2.5)

Northwestern Wildcats at Illinois Fighting Illini

  • Time: 3:30 PM ET
  • Date: Saturday, November 25
  • Venue: Memorial Stadium (Champaign, IL)
  • TV Channel: Big Ten Network
  • Live stream: Fubo
  • Favorite: Illinois (-5.5)

