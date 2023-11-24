Looking for information on the best bets in SEC action in Week 13, or attempting to build a parlay? Our computer model favors betting on the over/under in the Florida State vs. Florida matchup, and picking Florida State (-6.5) over Florida on the spread. You can find more insights on those college football games by scrolling down.

Best Week 13 SEC Spread Bets

Pick: Florida State -6.5 vs. Florida

Matchup: Florida State Seminoles at Florida Gators

Florida State Seminoles at Florida Gators Projected Favorite & Spread: Florida State by 16.8 points

Florida State by 16.8 points Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Date: November 25

November 25 TV Channel: ESPN (Stream on Fubo)

Pick: Missouri -8.5 vs. Arkansas

Matchup: Missouri Tigers at Arkansas Razorbacks

Missouri Tigers at Arkansas Razorbacks Projected Favorite & Spread: Missouri by 17.8 points

Missouri by 17.8 points Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET Date: November 24

November 24 TV Channel: CBS (Stream on Fubo)

Pick: Louisville -7.5 vs. Kentucky

Matchup: Kentucky Wildcats at Louisville Cardinals

Kentucky Wildcats at Louisville Cardinals Projected Favorite & Spread: Louisville by 15.6 points

Louisville by 15.6 points Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Date: November 25

November 25 TV Channel: ABC (Stream on Fubo)

Best Week 13 SEC Total Bets

Over 49.5 - Florida State vs. Florida

Matchup: Florida State Seminoles at Florida Gators

Florida State Seminoles at Florida Gators Projected Total: 56.7 points

56.7 points Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Date: November 25

November 25 TV Channel: ESPN (Stream on Fubo)

Under 66.5 - Texas A&M vs. LSU

Matchup: Texas A&M Aggies at LSU Tigers

Texas A&M Aggies at LSU Tigers Projected Total: 64.1 points

64.1 points Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Date: November 25

November 25 TV Channel: ESPN (Stream on Fubo)

Over 48.5 - Alabama vs. Auburn

Matchup: Alabama Crimson Tide at Auburn Tigers

Alabama Crimson Tide at Auburn Tigers Projected Total: 49.9 points

49.9 points Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Date: November 25

November 25 TV Channel: CBS (Stream on Fubo)

Week 13 SEC Standings

Team 2022 Record 2022 PF/G vs PA/G 2022 YDS/G vs OPP YDS/G Georgia 11-0 (8-0 SEC) 40.4 / 15.1 502.2 / 288.1 Alabama 10-1 (7-0 SEC) 36.5 / 17.4 405.3 / 310.5 Missouri 9-2 (5-2 SEC) 32.8 / 23.1 448.6 / 358.1 Ole Miss 9-2 (5-2 SEC) 36.5 / 23.7 469.1 / 378.2 LSU 8-3 (5-2 SEC) 46.8 / 27.5 562.3 / 410.9 Texas A&M 7-4 (4-3 SEC) 34.5 / 19.5 405.0 / 286.5 Tennessee 7-4 (3-4 SEC) 30.0 / 21.8 438.6 / 352.5 Auburn 6-5 (3-4 SEC) 27.5 / 21.5 357.2 / 353.4 Kentucky 6-5 (3-5 SEC) 27.7 / 24.3 338.8 / 347.8 Florida 5-6 (3-5 SEC) 29.6 / 27.9 424.8 / 396.2 South Carolina 5-6 (3-5 SEC) 27.7 / 27.3 380.7 / 402.5 Mississippi State 5-6 (1-6 SEC) 23.2 / 27.5 330.9 / 354.5 Arkansas 4-7 (1-6 SEC) 27.7 / 26.1 335.7 / 356.0 Vanderbilt 2-9 (0-7 SEC) 22.7 / 35.1 319.7 / 440.2

