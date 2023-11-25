The No. 8 Alabama Crimson Tide (10-1) face a fellow SEC opponent when they visit the Auburn Tigers (6-5) on Saturday, November 25, 2023 at Jordan-Hare Stadium.

Alabama has been surging on both sides of the ball, ranking 16th-best in scoring offense (36.5 points per game) and 14th-best in scoring defense (17.4 points allowed per game). Auburn ranks 67th in the FBS with 27.5 points per game on offense, and it ranks 38th with 21.5 points given up per contest on defense.

See below as we dive into all of the info you need before this matchup begins, including how to watch on CBS.

Auburn vs. Alabama Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 25, 2023

Saturday, November 25, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Channel: CBS

Watch this game on Fubo City: Auburn, Alabama

Auburn, Alabama Venue: Jordan-Hare Stadium

How to Watch Week 13 Games

Auburn vs. Alabama Key Statistics

Auburn Alabama 357.2 (94th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 405.3 (57th) 353.4 (40th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 310.5 (15th) 194.3 (20th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 176.3 (47th) 162.9 (121st) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 229 (60th) 13 (37th) Turnovers (Rank) 10 (14th) 17 (45th) Takeaways (Rank) 14 (84th)

Auburn Stats Leaders

Payton Thorne has thrown for 1,580 yards on 144-of-222 passing with 14 touchdowns and seven interceptions this season. He has chipped on the ground, as well, with 463 yards and three rushing touchdowns.

Jarquez Hunter has run for 772 yards on 132 carries so far this year while scoring seven times on the ground.

Rivaldo Fairweather's 349 receiving yards (31.7 yards per game) are a team high. He has 33 receptions on 42 targets with six touchdowns.

Jay Fair has collected 300 receiving yards (27.3 yards per game) and two touchdowns on 30 receptions.

Ja'Varrius Johnson's 21 targets have resulted in 14 receptions for 238 yards and two touchdowns.

Alabama Stats Leaders

Jalen Milroe has thrown for 2,267 yards (206.1 ypg) to lead Alabama, completing 66.4% of his passes and recording 19 touchdown passes compared to six interceptions this season. He's also contributed in the ground game with 332 rushing yards on 108 carries with 12 rushing touchdowns.

The team's top rusher, Jase McClellan, has carried the ball 151 times for 737 yards (67 per game), scoring six times.

Roydell Williams has carried the ball 86 times for 467 yards (42.5 per game) and three touchdowns.

Jermaine Burton has hauled in 29 catches for 642 yards (58.4 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. He's found the end zone six times as a receiver.

Isaiah Bond has hauled in 34 receptions totaling 467 yards, finding the end zone three times as a receiver so far this campaign.

Kobe Prentice's 16 catches have turned into 282 yards and two touchdowns.

