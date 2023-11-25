Auburn vs. Alabama: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - November 25
The 2023 edition of the Iron Bowl takes place on Saturday, November 25 with the No. 8 Alabama Crimson Tide (10-1) visit the Auburn Tigers (6-5) at Jordan-Hare Stadium. The Crimson Tide are huge favorites, by 14.5 points. The over/under for the contest is 49 points.
Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Alabama vs. Auburn matchup.
Auburn vs. Alabama Game Info
- Date: Saturday, November 25, 2023
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
- Channel: CBS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: Auburn, Alabama
- Venue: Jordan-Hare Stadium
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Auburn vs. Alabama Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Alabama Moneyline
|Auburn Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Alabama (-14.5)
|49
|-700
|+500
|FanDuel
|Alabama (-14.5)
|48.5
|-650
|+460
Auburn vs. Alabama Betting Trends
- Auburn has covered five times in 11 chances against the spread this year.
- Alabama has put together a 7-3-0 ATS record so far this year.
- The Crimson Tide have covered the spread twice when favored by 14.5 points or more this season (in four opportunities).
Auburn 2023 Futures Odds
|Odds
|Payout
|To Win the SEC
|+100000
|Bet $100 to win $100000
