The Fresno State Bulldogs (8-3) will play a fellow MWC opponent, the San Diego State Aztecs (3-8) in a matchup on Saturday, November 25, 2023 at Snapdragon Stadium. The Bulldogs are listed as favorites in this one, with the spread sitting at 5.5 points. The over/under is 47.5 in the contest.

You can see odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Fresno State vs. San Diego State matchup in this article.

Fresno State vs. San Diego State Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 25, 2023

Saturday, November 25, 2023 Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET Channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 City: San Diego, California

San Diego, California Venue: Snapdragon Stadium

Fresno State vs. San Diego State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Fresno State Moneyline San Diego State Moneyline BetMGM Fresno State (-5.5) 47.5 -225 +180 Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel Fresno State (-5.5) 47.5 -225 +184 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Fresno State vs. San Diego State Betting Trends

Fresno State has won four games against the spread this season, while failing to cover six times.

The Bulldogs have covered the spread once when favored by 5.5 points or more this season (in six opportunities).

San Diego State is 6-4-0 ATS this year.

The Aztecs have been an underdog by 5.5 points or more five times this year, and covered the spread in three of those games.

Fresno State & San Diego State 2023 Futures Odds

San Diego State To Win the MWC +50000 Bet $100 to win $50000

