The Georgia Bulldogs and the Florida State Seminoles take the field in the Orange Bowl in college football postseason competition in 2023, a key matchup featuring the state of Georgia.

College Football Games to Watch in Georgia on TV This Week

Gardner-Webb Runnin' Bulldogs at Mercer Bears

Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, November 25

Saturday, November 25 Venue: Five Star Stadium

Five Star Stadium TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: ESPN+

Mercer Bears at South Dakota State Jackrabbits

Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, December 2

Saturday, December 2 Venue: Dana J. Dykhouse Stadium

Dana J. Dykhouse Stadium TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: ESPN+

Georgia Southern Eagles at Ohio Bobcats

Time: 11:00 AM ET

11:00 AM ET Date: Saturday, December 16

Saturday, December 16 Venue: Brooks Stadium

Brooks Stadium TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Fubo

Fubo Favorite: Georgia Southern (-1.5)

Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at UCF Knights

Time: 6:30 PM ET

6:30 PM ET Date: Friday, December 22

Friday, December 22 Venue: Raymond James Stadium

Raymond James Stadium TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Fubo

Fubo Favorite: UCF (-4.5)

Georgia State Panthers at Utah State Aggies

Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Date: Saturday, December 23

Saturday, December 23 Venue: Albertsons Stadium

Albertsons Stadium TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Fubo

Fubo Favorite: Utah State (-1.5)

No. 6 Georgia Bulldogs at No. 4 Florida State Seminoles

Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, December 30

Saturday, December 30 Venue: Hard Rock Stadium

Hard Rock Stadium TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Favorite: Georgia (-14)

