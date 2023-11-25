Georgia Southern vs. Detroit Mercy Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - November 25
Saturday's game between the Georgia Southern Eagles (4-2) and the Detroit Mercy Titans (4-2) at W.S. Hanner Fieldhouse has a good chance to be a close matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 69-67, with Georgia Southern coming out on top. Tipoff is at 4:30 PM ET on November 25.
Their last time out, the Eagles won on Friday 85-75 against North Florida.
Georgia Southern vs. Detroit Mercy Game Info
- When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 4:30 PM ET
- Where: W.S. Hanner Fieldhouse in Statesboro, Georgia
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN+
Georgia Southern vs. Detroit Mercy Score Prediction
- Prediction: Georgia Southern 69, Detroit Mercy 67
Georgia Southern Schedule Analysis
- In their signature win of the season, the Eagles took down the North Florida Ospreys 85-75 on November 24.
Georgia Southern 2023-24 Best Wins
- 85-75 at home over North Florida (No. 231) on November 24
- 82-58 at home over Eastern Michigan (No. 329) on November 11
Georgia Southern Leaders
- Terren Ward: 19.8 PTS, 10.3 REB, 2.5 STL, 41.8 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (8-for-28)
- Simone James: 12.3 PTS, 2.2 STL, 56.9 FG%, 18.2 3PT% (2-for-11)
- Eden Johnson: 8.8 PTS, 1.3 STL, 42.9 FG%, 12.5 3PT% (2-for-16)
- Ja'Nya Love-Hill: 6.5 PTS, 1.3 STL, 34.2 FG%, 22.2 3PT% (2-for-9)
- Lydia Freeman: 5.5 PTS, 55.2 FG%
Georgia Southern Performance Insights
- The Eagles outscore opponents by 18.0 points per game (scoring 80.8 points per game to rank 41st in college basketball while giving up 62.8 per outing to rank 163rd in college basketball) and have a +108 scoring differential overall.
