The Charlotte 49ers (3-2) will be trying to build on a three-game home winning run when hosting the Georgia State Panthers (3-2) on Saturday, November 25, 2023 at Dale F. Halton Arena. It airs at 6:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Georgia State vs. Charlotte Game Info

When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET Where: Dale F. Halton Arena in Charlotte, North Carolina

Dale F. Halton Arena in Charlotte, North Carolina TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other Sun Belt Games

Georgia State Stats Insights

The Panthers have shot at a 42.6% rate from the field this season, 4.3 percentage points greater than the 38.3% shooting opponents of the 49ers have averaged.

Georgia State has put together a 3-1 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 38.3% from the field.

The Panthers are the 198th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the 49ers sit at 342nd.

The Panthers average 23.6 more points per game (81.8) than the 49ers allow their opponents to score (58.2).

When it scores more than 58.2 points, Georgia State is 3-2.

Georgia State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

At home, Georgia State averaged 69.1 points per game last season. Away, it scored 61.7.

At home, the Panthers conceded 65.4 points per game, 9.7 fewer points than they allowed on the road (75.1).

At home, Georgia State knocked down 5.7 trifectas per game last season, 0.8 more than it averaged away (4.9). Georgia State's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (31.7%) than on the road (26.1%).

Georgia State Upcoming Schedule