Georgia State vs. Charlotte November 25 Tickets & Start Time
The Charlotte 49ers (1-1) will face the Georgia State Panthers (1-1) at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 25, 2023. This contest is available on ESPN+.
Georgia State vs. Charlotte Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, November 25
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- TV: ESPN+
Georgia State Top Players (2022-23)
- Dwon Odom: 13.1 PTS, 4.5 REB, 3.9 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Ja'Heim Hudson: 10.1 PTS, 6.8 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Jamaine Mann: 10.3 PTS, 5.1 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Brenden Tucker: 12.9 PTS, 3.1 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Evan Johnson: 9.3 PTS, 2.1 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK
Charlotte Top Players (2022-23)
- Aly Khalifa: 11.7 PTS, 6.3 REB, 2.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Brice Williams: 13.8 PTS, 5.3 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Lu'Cye Patterson: 10.2 PTS, 3.3 REB, 2.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Montre' Gipson: 7.3 PTS, 3.6 REB, 2.0 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Igor Milicic Jr.: 7.7 PTS, 4.1 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.5 BLK
Georgia State vs. Charlotte Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Charlotte Rank
|Charlotte AVG
|Georgia State AVG
|Georgia State Rank
|300th
|66.9
|Points Scored
|66.7
|308th
|18th
|62.6
|Points Allowed
|69.4
|153rd
|351st
|27.7
|Rebounds
|31.4
|201st
|354th
|5.5
|Off. Rebounds
|9.4
|96th
|92nd
|8.1
|3pt Made
|5.3
|342nd
|179th
|13.0
|Assists
|11.1
|324th
|20th
|9.7
|Turnovers
|12.2
|217th
