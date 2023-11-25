The Old Dominion Monarchs (5-6) will face off against a fellow Sun Belt foe, the Georgia State Panthers (6-5) in a matchup on Saturday, November 25, 2023 at Kornblau Field at S.B. Ballard Stadium. The spread forecasts an evenly-matched game, with the Monarchs favored to win by 2.5 points. The over/under in this outing is 53.5 points.

Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Old Dominion vs. Georgia State matchup.

Georgia State vs. Old Dominion Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 25, 2023

Saturday, November 25, 2023 Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: Norfolk, Virginia

Norfolk, Virginia Venue: Kornblau Field at S.B. Ballard Stadium

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Georgia State vs. Old Dominion Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Old Dominion Moneyline Georgia State Moneyline BetMGM Old Dominion (-2.5) 53.5 -145 +120 Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel Old Dominion (-2.5) 54.5 -152 +126 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Week 13 Odds

Georgia State vs. Old Dominion Betting Trends

Georgia State has put together a 5-5-0 ATS record so far this season.

The Panthers have covered the spread twice this season (2-2 ATS) when playing as at least 2.5-point underdogs.

Old Dominion has put together a 7-3-0 ATS record so far this year.

