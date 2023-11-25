Georgia Tech vs. Georgia: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - November 25
The 2023 edition of Clean, Old-Fashioned Hate takes place on Saturday, November 25 with the No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs (11-0) visit the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (6-5) at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Historic Grant Field. The Bulldogs are huge favorites, by 24.5 points. The over/under in this outing is 60.5 points.
You can take a look at odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Georgia vs. Georgia Tech matchup in this article.
Georgia Tech vs. Georgia Game Info
- Date: Saturday, November 25, 2023
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Channel: ABC
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: Atlanta, Georgia
- Venue: Bobby Dodd Stadium at Historic Grant Field
Georgia Tech vs. Georgia Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Georgia Moneyline
|Georgia Tech Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Georgia (-24.5)
|60.5
|-3000
|+1200
|FanDuel
|Georgia (-24.5)
|60.5
|-3000
|+1200
Georgia Tech vs. Georgia Betting Trends
- Georgia Tech has covered six times in 10 games with a spread this season.
- Georgia has put together a 4-7-0 ATS record so far this year.
- The Bulldogs have not covered the spread this season (0-5 ATS) when playing as at least 24.5-point favorites.
