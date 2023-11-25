Jalen Johnson and his Atlanta Hawks teammates match up versus the Washington Wizards on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET.

Last time out, which was on November 22, Johnson posted seven points, six rebounds and two steals in a 147-145 win versus the Nets.

Now let's examine Johnson's available prop bets, with a particular eye on stats and trends to help you make good picks.

Jalen Johnson Prop Bets vs. the Wizards

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Points 14.5 14.6 Rebounds 8.5 7.7 Assists -- 2.5 PRA -- 24.8 PR -- 22.3



Jalen Johnson Insights vs. the Wizards

Johnson is responsible for attempting 10.9% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 9.9 per game.

Johnson's opponents, the Wizards, have a middling offensive tempo, ranking 15th in the NBA with 105.2 possessions per game, while his Hawks rank 26th in possessions per game with 105.5.

On defense, the Wizards have conceded 124.3 points per contest, which is 29th-best in the NBA.

The Wizards are the worst team in the league, giving up 50.8 rebounds per game.

The Wizards allow 29.2 assists per game, worst in the NBA.

Jalen Johnson vs. the Wizards

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/1/2023 24 8 11 2 0 0 0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.