The Mercer Bears (2-3) face the Western Michigan Broncos (1-4) on Saturday, November 25, 2023 at Raider Arena. The game will begin at 1:30 PM ET and be available via FloHoops.

Mercer vs. Western Michigan Game Information

Game Day: Saturday, November 25

Saturday, November 25 Game Time: 1:30 PM ET

1:30 PM ET TV: FloHoops

Mercer Players to Watch

Seth Hubbard: 17.2 PTS, 3.8 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.0 BLK

17.2 PTS, 3.8 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.0 BLK Titus Wright: 7.8 PTS, 6.6 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.2 STL, 1.0 BLK

7.8 PTS, 6.6 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.2 STL, 1.0 BLK Owen Lobsinger: 7.4 PTS, 5.6 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.4 BLK

7.4 PTS, 5.6 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.4 BLK Jefferson Monegro: 7.2 PTS, 2.8 REB, 3.8 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.4 BLK

7.2 PTS, 2.8 REB, 3.8 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.4 BLK Brandon Muntu: 7.6 PTS, 2.4 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.0 BLK

Western Michigan Players to Watch

Mercer vs. Western Michigan Stat Comparison

Western Michigan Rank Western Michigan AVG Mercer AVG Mercer Rank 314th 65.8 Points Scored 64.6 331st 202nd 72.0 Points Allowed 72.6 216th 205th 32.8 Rebounds 27.4 345th 75th 10.8 Off. Rebounds 8.6 229th 49th 9.4 3pt Made 6.0 281st 231st 12.4 Assists 10.0 334th 332nd 15.0 Turnovers 12.8 228th

