The Western Michigan Broncos (1-4) play the Mercer Bears (2-3) at 1:30 PM ET on Saturday, November 25, 2023. The matchup airs on FloHoops.

Mercer vs. Western Michigan Game Info

When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 1:30 PM ET

Where: Raider Arena in Niceville, Florida

Raider Arena in Niceville, Florida TV: FloHoops

Mercer Stats Insights

The Bears have shot at a 42.9% rate from the field this season, 0.1 percentage points fewer than the 43% shooting opponents of the Broncos have averaged.

Mercer is 2-1 when it shoots better than 43% from the field.

The Bears are the 345th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Broncos sit at 75th.

The Bears' 64.6 points per game are 7.4 fewer points than the 72 the Broncos allow to opponents.

Mercer Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

In 2022-23, Mercer averaged 5.6 more points per game at home (72.5) than on the road (66.9).

The Bears allowed fewer points at home (65 per game) than away (70.9) last season.

Beyond the arc, Mercer sunk fewer treys away (5.9 per game) than at home (6.4) last season, but put up a higher percentage away (35%) than at home (33.2%).

Mercer Upcoming Schedule