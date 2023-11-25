The Western Michigan Broncos (1-4) play the Mercer Bears (2-3) at 1:30 PM ET on Saturday, November 25, 2023. The matchup airs on FloHoops.

Mercer vs. Western Michigan Game Info

  • When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 1:30 PM ET
  • Where: Raider Arena in Niceville, Florida
  • TV: FloHoops

Mercer Stats Insights

  • The Bears have shot at a 42.9% rate from the field this season, 0.1 percentage points fewer than the 43% shooting opponents of the Broncos have averaged.
  • Mercer is 2-1 when it shoots better than 43% from the field.
  • The Bears are the 345th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Broncos sit at 75th.
  • The Bears' 64.6 points per game are 7.4 fewer points than the 72 the Broncos allow to opponents.

Mercer Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • In 2022-23, Mercer averaged 5.6 more points per game at home (72.5) than on the road (66.9).
  • The Bears allowed fewer points at home (65 per game) than away (70.9) last season.
  • Beyond the arc, Mercer sunk fewer treys away (5.9 per game) than at home (6.4) last season, but put up a higher percentage away (35%) than at home (33.2%).

Mercer Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/14/2023 @ Morehead State L 74-66 Ellis T. Johnson Arena
11/17/2023 @ Alabama L 98-67 Coleman Coliseum
11/24/2023 Tennessee State W 60-59 Raider Arena
11/25/2023 Western Michigan - Raider Arena
12/1/2023 @ Georgia - Stegeman Coliseum
12/6/2023 South Alabama - Hawkins Arena

