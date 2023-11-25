Saturday's contest at Raider Arena has the Western Michigan Broncos (1-4) matching up with the Mercer Bears (2-3) at 1:30 PM (on November 25). Our computer prediction projects a 71-67 win for Western Michigan, who is a small favorite based on our model.

Bookmakers have not yet set a line for this tilt.

Mercer vs. Western Michigan Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, November 25, 2023

Saturday, November 25, 2023 Time: 1:30 PM ET

1:30 PM ET TV: FloHoops

FloHoops Where: Niceville, Florida

Niceville, Florida Venue: Raider Arena

Mercer vs. Western Michigan Score Prediction

Prediction: Western Michigan 71, Mercer 67

Spread & Total Prediction for Mercer vs. Western Michigan

Computer Predicted Spread: Western Michigan (-4.6)

Western Michigan (-4.6) Computer Predicted Total: 137.8

Western Michigan's record against the spread so far this season is 3-2-0, while Mercer's is 1-3-0. In terms of hitting the over, games involving the Broncos are 2-3-0 and the Bears are 2-2-0.

Mercer Performance Insights

The Bears have been outscored by eight points per game (posting 64.6 points per game, 331st in college basketball, while giving up 72.6 per outing, 216th in college basketball) and have a -40 scoring differential.

The 27.4 rebounds per game Mercer accumulates rank 345th in the nation, 6.4 fewer than the 33.8 its opponents record.

Mercer makes 6 three-pointers per game (281st in college basketball) at a 31.3% rate (227th in college basketball), compared to the 6.2 its opponents make, shooting 33% from beyond the arc.

Mercer has come out ahead in the turnover battle by 2.8 per game, committing 12.8 (228th in college basketball) while forcing 15.6 (37th in college basketball).

