The SMU Mustangs (9-2) face an AAC matchup against the Navy Midshipmen (5-5). For odds and best bets, keep reading.

When and Where is SMU vs. Navy?

Date: Saturday, November 25, 2023

Saturday, November 25, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN2

ESPN2 Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: University Park, Texas

University Park, Texas Venue: Gerald J. Ford Stadium

Best Moneyline Bet

Prediction: SMU 36, Navy 13

SMU 36, Navy 13 SMU has won all eight of the games it has been the moneyline favorite this season.

The Mustangs have played in five games as a moneyline favorite with odds of -1100 or shorter and won them all.

Navy has been an underdog in four games this season and won one (25%) of those contests.

The Midshipmen have played as an underdog of +700 or more once this season and lost that game.

Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Mustangs have an implied win probability of 91.7%.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: SMU (-19.5)



SMU (-19.5) SMU has played 10 games, posting five wins against the spread.

The Mustangs are 4-1 ATS when favored by 19.5 points or more this season.

Navy owns a record of 4-5-0 against the spread this season.

The Midshipmen have yet to cover the spread this season when underdogs by 19.5 points or more.

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Over (45.5)



Over (45.5) This season, eight of SMU's 11 games have gone over Saturday's total of 45.5 points.

In the Navy's 10 games this season, four have finished with more combined scoring than Saturday's over/under of 45.5.

Together, the two teams combine for 59 points per game, 13.5 points more than the total of 45.5 for this contest.

Splits Tables

SMU

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 60.1 60.3 59.9 Implied Total AVG 38.5 41 36.8 ATS Record 5-5-0 3-1-0 2-4-0 Over/Under Record 3-6-1 1-3-0 2-3-1 Moneyline Favorite Record 8-0 4-0 4-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-2 0-0 0-2

Navy

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 46.4 46.4 46.5 Implied Total AVG 27.2 26 28.8 ATS Record 4-5-0 2-3-0 2-2-0 Over/Under Record 3-6-0 1-4-0 2-2-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 3-2 2-1 1-1 Moneyline Underdog Record 1-3 1-1 0-2

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.