The SMU Mustangs (9-2) and the Navy Midshipmen (5-5) square off on Saturday, November 25, 2023 at Gerald J. Ford Stadium in a battle of AAC opponents.

SMU has been finding success on both sides of the ball, ranking sixth-best in scoring offense (40.3 points per game) and 15th-best in scoring defense (18.0 points allowed per game). Navy's offense has been bottom-25 in total offense this season, registering 304.1 total yards per game, which ranks 10th-worst in the FBS. On the defensive side of the ball, it ranks 44th with 349.8 total yards ceded per contest.

SMU vs. Navy Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 25, 2023

Saturday, November 25, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN2

City: University Park, Texas

University Park, Texas Venue: Gerald J. Ford Stadium

SMU vs. Navy Key Statistics

SMU Navy 471.3 (17th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 304.1 (130th) 306.5 (14th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 349.8 (21st) 185.7 (28th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 202.3 (14th) 285.5 (18th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 101.8 (132nd) 9 (10th) Turnovers (Rank) 9 (10th) 13 (95th) Takeaways (Rank) 23 (3rd)

SMU Stats Leaders

Preston Stone has 2,882 pass yards for SMU, completing 59.1% of his passes and recording 25 touchdowns and six interceptions this season. He's also chipped in on the ground with 207 rushing yards (18.8 ypg) on 60 carries with four rushing touchdowns.

The team's top rusher, Jaylan Knighton, has carried the ball 113 times for 645 yards (58.6 per game), scoring six times.

LJ Johnson Jr. has been handed the ball 99 times this year and racked up 542 yards (49.3 per game) with three touchdowns.

Jake Bailey's 438 yards as a receiver pace the team. He's been targeted 44 times and has totaled 33 receptions.

RJ Maryland has caught 26 passes for 398 yards (36.2 yards per game) and seven touchdowns this year.

Romello Brinson has been the target of 39 passes and hauled in 24 grabs for 376 yards, an average of 34.2 yards per contest. He's found the end zone two times through the air this season.

Navy Stats Leaders

Tai Lavatai leads Navy with 522 yards on 40-of-75 passing with four touchdowns compared to two interceptions this season. He has chipped in with 171 rushing yards (17.1 ypg) on 56 carries while scoring two touchdowns on the ground.

Alex Tecza is his team's leading rusher with 115 carries for 723 yards, or 72.3 per game. He's found the end zone five times on the ground, as well.

Xavier Arline has run for 264 yards across 68 attempts, scoring two touchdowns.

Eli Heidenreich's 320 receiving yards (32.0 yards per game) lead the team. He has 14 receptions on 25 targets with four touchdowns.

Brandon Chatman has 13 receptions (on 20 targets) for a total of 211 yards (21.1 yards per game) this year.

Nathan Kent has racked up 77 reciving yards (7.7 ypg) and one touchdown this season.

