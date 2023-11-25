Furman, Western Carolina, Week 13 SoCon Football Power Rankings
Ahead of Week 13 of the college football schedule, let's take a look at our freshly updated power rankings, which dissect how each team in the SoCon measures up to the competition.
SoCon Power Rankings
Projected records only reflect games against FCS opponents.
1. Furman
- Current Record: 9-2 | Projected Record: 9-1
- Overall Rank: 33rd
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 93rd
- Last Game: L 19-13 vs Wofford
2. Western Carolina
- Current Record: 7-4 | Projected Record: 7-3
- Overall Rank: 35th
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 86th
- Last Game: L 27-24 vs VMI
3. Mercer
- Current Record: 8-3 | Projected Record: 8-2
- Overall Rank: 43rd
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 90th
- Last Game: W 28-21 vs Samford
Next Game
- Week 13 Opponent: Gardner-Webb
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 25
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
4. Chattanooga
- Current Record: 7-4 | Projected Record: 7-3
- Overall Rank: 47th
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 88th
- Last Game: L 66-10 vs Alabama
Next Game
- Week 13 Opponent: Austin Peay
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 25
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
5. Samford
- Current Record: 6-5 | Projected Record: 5-4
- Overall Rank: 60th
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 77th
- Last Game: W 27-17 vs UT Martin
6. VMI
- Current Record: 5-6 | Projected Record: 5-5
- Overall Rank: 87th
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 80th
- Last Game: W 27-24 vs Western Carolina
7. Wofford
- Current Record: 2-9 | Projected Record: 2-8
- Overall Rank: 105th
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 81st
- Last Game: W 19-13 vs Furman
8. East Tennessee State
- Current Record: 3-8 | Projected Record: 2-7
- Overall Rank: 106th
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 68th
- Last Game: W 35-23 vs Citadel
9. Citadel
- Current Record: 0-11 | Projected Record: 0-10
- Overall Rank: 125th
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 74th
- Last Game: L 35-23 vs East Tennessee State
