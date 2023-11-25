Sun Belt Women’s Basketball TV Schedule & Live Stream Links - Saturday, November 25
Published: Nov. 25, 2023 at 4:23 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Sun Belt teams will take the court across three games on Saturday's college basketball schedule. That includes the Samford Bulldogs squaring off against the Southern Miss Eagles at Reed Green Coliseum.
Sun Belt Women's Basketball Games Today
|Date/Time
|TV
|South Alabama Jaguars at Denver Pioneers
|3:00 PM ET, Saturday, November 25
|-
|Detroit Mercy Titans at Georgia Southern Eagles
|4:30 PM ET, Saturday, November 25
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
|Samford Bulldogs at Southern Miss Eagles
|5:00 PM ET, Saturday, November 25
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
