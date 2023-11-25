The UCF Knights (5-6) and Houston Cougars (4-7) will battle in a clash of Big 12 foes at FBC Mortgage Stadium in Orlando, Florida. We list the odds and best bets for you below.

When and Where is UCF vs. Houston?

Date: Saturday, November 25, 2023

Saturday, November 25, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1

Orlando, Florida

Orlando, Florida Venue: FBC Mortgage Stadium

Best Moneyline Bet

Prediction: UCF 34, Houston 24

UCF 34, Houston 24 UCF has won three of the six games it was listed as the moneyline favorite this season (50%).

The Knights have played as a moneyline favorite of -600 or shorter in only one game this season, which they won.

Houston has won three of the eight games it has played as an underdog this season.

The Cougars have been at least a +425 moneyline underdog two times this season, but lost all of those games.

The Knights have an implied moneyline win probability of 85.7% in this matchup.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: Houston (+14)



Houston (+14) UCF is 5-6-0 against the spread this season.

This season, the Knights have won against the spread in each of their two games as a favorite of 14 points or more.

Houston owns a record of 4-6-0 against the spread this season.

This year, the Cougars have one ATS win in two games as an underdog of 14 points or more.

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Under (61.5)



Under (61.5) UCF and its opponents have combined to outscore Saturday's total of 61.5 points six times this season.

This season, four of Houston's games have finished with a combined score higher than 61.5 points.

Together, the two teams combine for 57.6 points per game, 3.9 points fewer than the over/under of 61.5 for this contest.

Splits Tables

UCF

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 59.1 57.5 60.5 Implied Total AVG 35 37 33.3 ATS Record 5-6-0 3-2-0 2-4-0 Over/Under Record 6-5-0 4-1-0 2-4-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 3-3 1-2 2-1 Moneyline Underdog Record 1-3 1-0 0-3

Houston

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 56.7 57.5 55.5 Implied Total AVG 32.4 32.5 32.3 ATS Record 4-6-0 3-3-0 1-3-0 Over/Under Record 4-6-0 2-4-0 2-2-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 0-2 0-1 0-1 Moneyline Underdog Record 3-5 2-3 1-2

