Week 13 Patriot League Scores & Results
Published: Nov. 25, 2023 at 11:34 PM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Looking to see how the one game featuring Patriot League teams played out in Week 13 of the college football slate?. Read below for key players and results from that game.
Week 13 Patriot League Results
Delaware 36 Lafayette 34
Delaware Leaders
- Passing: Nick Minicucci (16-for-25, 198 YDS, 3 TDs, 3 INTs)
- Rushing: Jo'Nathan Silver (7 ATT, 76 YDS)
- Receiving: Joshua Youngblood (8 TAR, 6 REC, 79 YDS, 1 TD)
Lafayette Leaders
- Passing: Dean Denobile (10-for-15, 164 YDS, 2 TDs, 0 INTs)
- Rushing: Jamar Curtis (29 ATT, 127 YDS, 3 TDs)
- Receiving: Elijah Steward (8 TAR, 4 REC, 92 YDS, 1 TD)
Team Stat Comparison
|Delaware
|Lafayette
|383
|Total Yards
|345
|180
|Passing Yards
|222
|203
|Rushing Yards
|123
|4
|Turnovers
|3
