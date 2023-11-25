The West Virginia Mountaineers (7-4) will face off against a fellow Big 12 opponent, the Baylor Bears (3-8) in a matchup on Saturday, November 25, 2023 at McLane Stadium. The Mountaineers are considerable favorites in this one, with the spread posted at 8.5 points. An over/under of 55.5 points has been set for the outing.

You will check out odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the West Virginia vs. Baylor matchup in this article.

West Virginia vs. Baylor Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 25, 2023

Time: 7:00 PM ET

Channel: Fox Sports 1

City: Waco, Texas

Venue: McLane Stadium

Sportsbook Promo Codes

West Virginia vs. Baylor Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total West Virginia Moneyline Baylor Moneyline BetMGM West Virginia (-8.5) 55.5 -350 +260 Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel West Virginia (-8.5) 55.5 -320 +255 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Week 13 Odds

West Virginia vs. Baylor Betting Trends

West Virginia has won six games against the spread this season, while failing to cover four times.

The Mountaineers have won each of their two games this season when playing as at least 8.5-point favorites.

Baylor is 3-7-0 ATS this season.

The Bears have covered the spread once this year (1-3 ATS) when playing as at least 8.5-point underdogs.

West Virginia & Baylor 2023 Futures Odds

Baylor To Win the National Champ. +100000 Bet $100 to win $100000 To Win the Big 12 +50000 Bet $100 to win $50000

