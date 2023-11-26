Will Bijan Robinson hit paydirt when the Atlanta Falcons and the New Orleans Saints meet in Week 12 on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET? In the article below, we dig into his anytime TD player prop, giving you all of the numbers and trends you need.

Will Bijan Robinson score a touchdown against the Saints?

Odds to score a TD this game: +115 (Bet $10 to win $11.50 if he scores a TD)

Robinson has 125 rushes for a team-best 612 rushing yards (61.2 per game) and two touchdowns.

And Robinson has caught 29 passes for 208 yards (20.8 per game) with two TDs.

Robinson has run for a touchdown in two games this season.

In two of 10 games this season, he has a touchdown catch, but he has registered zero multiple-TD efforts.

Bijan Robinson Game Log

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 1 Panthers 10 56 0 6 27 1 Week 2 Packers 19 124 0 4 48 0 Week 3 @Lions 10 33 0 4 27 0 Week 4 @Jaguars 14 105 0 5 32 0 Week 5 Texans 14 46 0 2 12 1 Week 6 Commanders 13 37 0 5 43 0 Week 7 @Buccaneers 1 3 0 0 0 0 Week 8 @Titans 11 62 1 0 0 0 Week 9 Vikings 11 51 0 2 8 0 Week 10 @Cardinals 22 95 1 1 11 0

