Will Cole Smith Score a Goal Against the Jets on November 26?
For people looking to bet on the upcoming battle between the Nashville Predators and the Winnipeg Jets on Sunday at 8:00 PM ET, is Cole Smith a player who is likely find the back of the net? We analyze all the numbers in the piece below.
Will Cole Smith score a goal against the Jets?
Odds to score a goal this game: +500 (Bet $10 to win $50.00 if he scores a goal)
Smith stats and insights
- Smith has a goal in two of 19 games this season, scoring more than once in both of those games.
- He has attempted zero shots in one game versus the Jets this season, but has not scored.
- Smith has no points on the power play.
- Smith's shooting percentage is 17.4%, and he averages 1.2 shots per game.
Jets defensive stats
- The Jets have given up 55 goals in total (2.9 per game), which ranks eighth in the league for fewest goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Jets have one shutout, and they average 15.4 hits and 14.7 blocked shots per game.
Smith recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/24/2023
|Blues
|1
|0
|1
|13:56
|Away
|W 8-3
|11/22/2023
|Flames
|1
|0
|1
|14:11
|Home
|W 4-2
|11/20/2023
|Avalanche
|1
|0
|1
|11:10
|Home
|W 4-3
|11/18/2023
|Blackhawks
|2
|2
|0
|13:12
|Home
|W 4-2
|11/14/2023
|Ducks
|0
|0
|0
|11:57
|Home
|L 3-2
|11/11/2023
|Coyotes
|0
|0
|0
|15:55
|Home
|L 7-5
|11/9/2023
|Jets
|0
|0
|0
|7:32
|Away
|L 6-3
|11/7/2023
|Flames
|0
|0
|0
|12:34
|Away
|L 4-2
|11/4/2023
|Oilers
|0
|0
|0
|15:45
|Away
|W 5-2
|11/2/2023
|Kraken
|0
|0
|0
|11:49
|Away
|L 4-2
Predators vs. Jets game info
- Game Day: Sunday, November 26, 2023
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSO
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
