The Atlanta Falcons (4-6) take a three-game losing streak into a matchup against the New Orleans Saints (5-5) on Sunday, November 26, 2023 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

How to Watch Saints vs. Falcons

When: Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia TV: FOX

Falcons Insights

The Falcons average just 0.9 fewer points per game (18.9) than the Saints surrender (19.8).

The Falcons rack up 22.6 more yards per game (335.3) than the Saints allow per contest (312.7).

This season Atlanta averages 130.4 yards per game on the ground, 16.8 more than New Orleans allows (113.6).

The Falcons have turned the ball over 16 times, two fewer times than the Saints have forced turnovers (18).

Falcons Home Performance

The Falcons score more points at home (22.8 per game) than they do overall (18.9), and allow fewer points at home (21.6 per game) than overall (21.7).

At home, the Falcons pick up more yards (377.2 per game) than they do overall (335.3). They also concede fewer yards at home (274.8) than they do overall (308.8).

At home, Atlanta picks up more passing yards (246.6 per game) than it does overall (204.9). It also gives up fewer passing yards at home (170.8) than it does overall (200.4).

The Falcons pick up 130.6 rushing yards per game at home (0.2 more than overall), and give up 104 at home (4.4 fewer than overall).

The Falcons convert more third downs at home (41.7%) than they do overall (41.4%), and allow opponents to convert on fewer third downs at home (33.9%) than overall (34.4%).

Falcons Schedule

Date Opponent Score TV 10/29/2023 at Tennessee L 28-23 CBS 11/5/2023 Minnesota L 31-28 FOX 11/12/2023 at Arizona L 25-23 CBS 11/26/2023 New Orleans - FOX 12/3/2023 at New York - FOX 12/10/2023 Tampa Bay - CBS 12/17/2023 at Carolina - -

