Sunday's game that pits the Florida International Panthers (1-6) versus the Kennesaw State Owls (4-2) at Ocean Bank Convocation Center has a good chance to be a lopsided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 84-74 in favor of Florida International, who is big favorites by our model. Tipoff is at 6:00 PM ET on November 26.

Bookmakers have not yet set a line for this tilt.

Kennesaw State vs. Florida International Game Info & Odds

Date: Sunday, November 26, 2023

Kennesaw State vs. Florida International Score Prediction

Prediction: Florida International 84, Kennesaw State 74

Spread & Total Prediction for Kennesaw State vs. Florida International

Computer Predicted Spread: Florida International (-10.0)

Florida International (-10.0) Computer Predicted Total: 158.2

Florida International has gone 3-3-0 against the spread, while Kennesaw State's ATS record this season is 2-2-0. The Panthers have hit the over in four games, while Owls games have gone over four times.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Kennesaw State Performance Insights

The Owls' +71 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 11.9 points per game) is a result of putting up 86.7 points per game (30th in college basketball) while giving up 74.8 per contest (266th in college basketball).

Kennesaw State is 15th in college basketball at 41.7 rebounds per game. That's 3.0 more than the 38.7 its opponents average.

Kennesaw State hits 9.5 three-pointers per game (47th in college basketball), 3.2 more than its opponents. It shoots 29.4% from deep (287th in college basketball), and its opponents are shooting 25.7%.

Kennesaw State has committed 2.5 fewer turnovers than its opponents, averaging 12.8 (229th in college basketball) while forcing 15.3 (46th in college basketball).

