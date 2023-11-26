The Florida International Panthers (0-2) play the Kennesaw State Owls (1-1) at 6:00 PM ET on Sunday, November 26, 2023. This clash is available on ESPN+.

Kennesaw State vs. Florida International Game Information

Kennesaw State Top Players (2022-23)

  • Terrell Burden: 13.5 PTS, 3.2 REB, 4.1 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Chris Youngblood: 14.7 PTS, 4.7 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Demond Robinson: 11.0 PTS, 5.8 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.9 BLK
  • Brandon Stroud: 9.1 PTS, 6.5 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Spencer Rodgers: 6.5 PTS, 3.2 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.2 BLK

Florida International Top Players (2022-23)

  • Arturo Dean: 11.9 PTS, 4.1 REB, 3.8 AST, 2.5 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Denver Jones: 20.1 PTS, 3.8 REB, 2.0 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.0 BLK
  • Mohamed Sanogo: 6.8 PTS, 4.0 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.2 BLK
  • Dashon Gittens: 6.9 PTS, 2.4 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Nick Guadarrama: 7.3 PTS, 4.2 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK

Kennesaw State vs. Florida International Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Florida International Rank Florida International AVG Kennesaw State AVG Kennesaw State Rank
141st 73.1 Points Scored 75.0 95th
314th 75.1 Points Allowed 69.0 141st
335th 28.3 Rebounds 31.5 192nd
292nd 7.1 Off. Rebounds 7.6 266th
237th 6.8 3pt Made 8.2 85th
237th 12.3 Assists 14.3 88th
340th 14.3 Turnovers 12.0 200th

