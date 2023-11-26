Atlanta Falcons receiver Kyle Pitts has a tough matchup in Week 12 (Sunday at 1:00 PM ET), playing the New Orleans Saints. The Saints are giving up the seventh-fewest passing yards in the league, 199.1 per game.

Pitts has recorded 419 receiving yards (41.9 per game) and one TD, hauling in 35 balls out of 58 targets this year.

Pitts vs. the Saints

Pitts vs the Saints (since 2021): 3 GP / 29.7 REC YPG / REC TD

3 GP / 29.7 REC YPG / REC TD Two players have racked up 100 or more receiving yards in a game against New Orleans in the 2023 season.

12 players have grabbed a TD pass against the Saints this year.

One opposing player has hauled in at least two TD passes in matchups with New Orleans on the season.

Pitts will face the NFL's seventh-ranked pass defense this week. The Saints concede 199.1 passing yards per game.

The Saints' defense is 13th in the NFL by giving up 1.3 passing touchdowns per game to their opponents (13 total passing TDs).

Kyle Pitts Receiving Props vs. the Saints

Receiving Yards: 34.5 (-115)

Pitts Receiving Insights

Pitts, in seven of 10 games, has hit the over on his receiving yards prop bet.

Pitts has 18.0% of his team's target share (58 targets on 322 passing attempts).

He is averaging 7.2 yards per target (76th in league play), picking up 419 yards on 58 passes thrown his way.

Pitts has had a touchdown catch in one of 10 games this season. He had only one TD in that game.

He has scored one of his team's 18 offensive touchdowns this season (5.6%).

Pitts (four red zone targets) has been targeted 11.4% of the time in the red zone (35 total red zone pass attempts on the team).

Pitts' Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats at Cardinals 11/12/2023 Week 10 5 TAR / 3 REC / 30 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Vikings 11/5/2023 Week 9 5 TAR / 4 REC / 56 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Titans 10/29/2023 Week 8 5 TAR / 3 REC / 35 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Buccaneers 10/22/2023 Week 7 5 TAR / 3 REC / 47 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Commanders 10/15/2023 Week 6 6 TAR / 4 REC / 43 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

