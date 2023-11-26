The Nashville Predators, Roman Josi included, will play the Winnipeg Jets on Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET. Looking to bet on Josi's props? Here is some information to help you.

Roman Josi vs. Jets Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSO

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -125)

0.5 points (Over odds: -125) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +130)

Josi Season Stats Insights

In 19 games this season, Josi has a plus-minus rating of -3, while averaging 24:48 on the ice per game.

Josi has a goal in three of 19 contests this year, but no multi-goal games so far.

Josi has recorded a point in a game 10 times this year over 19 games played, with multiple points in two games.

In eight of 19 games this year, Josi has had an assist, including one match with at least two.

The implied probability is 55.6% that Josi hits the over on his points prop total based on the odds.

There is a 43.5% chance of Josi having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Josi Stats vs. the Jets

On the defensive side, the Jets are one of the stingiest squads in the NHL, giving up 55 goals in total (2.9 per game) which ranks eighth.

The team's goal differential (+14) ranks seventh-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Winnipeg 19 Games 5 12 Points 1 3 Goals 0 9 Assists 1

