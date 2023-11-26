Tyler Allgeier will be up against the 20th-ranked rushing defense in the league when his Atlanta Falcons play the New Orleans Saints in Week 12, on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET.

On 125 attempts, Allgeier has rushed for 402 yards (40.2 ypg), with three rushing TDs. In the passing game, Allgeier has grabbed 12 balls for 83 yards (8.3 ypg) this year.

Allgeier vs. the Saints

Allgeier vs the Saints (since 2021): 1 GP / 139 RUSH YPG / RUSH TD

1 GP / 139 RUSH YPG / RUSH TD No player has collected more than 100 yards on the ground in a game against the Saints in the 2023 season.

New Orleans has allowed five opposing rushers to record one or more TDs on the groun against them this year.

One opposing rusher has scored two or more TDs on the ground against the Saints this season.

The 113.6 rushing yards the Saints give up per contest makes them the 20th-ranked run defense in the NFL this year.

Opponents of the Saints have totaled six touchdowns on the ground (0.6 per game). The Saints' defense is seventh in the league in that category.

Tyler Allgeier Rushing Props vs. the Saints

Rushing Yards: 35.5 (-118)

Allgeier Rushing Insights

Allgeier has gone over his rushing yards total in 40.0% of his opportunities (four of 10 games).

The Falcons, who are 25th in NFL play in points scored, have passed 50.9% of the time while running 49.1%.

He has carried the ball in 125 of his team's 311 total rushing attempts this season (40.2%).

Allgeier has a rushing touchdown in two games this year, including multiple rushing TDs once.

He has three total touchdowns this season (16.7% of his team's 18 offensive TDs).

He has 29 carries in the red zone (50.0% of his team's 58 red zone rushes).

Tyler Allgeier Receiving Props vs the Saints

Receiving Yards: 3.5 (-110)

Allgeier Receiving Insights

Allgeier, in two of six games this year, has gone over on his receiving yards prop bet.

Allgeier has been targeted on 17 of his team's 322 passing attempts this season (5.3% target share).

He has been targeted 17 times this season, averaging 4.9 yards per target.

Allgeier does not have a TD reception this season in 10 games.

Allgeier has been targeted two times in the red zone (5.7% of his team's 35 red zone pass attempts).

Allgeier's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Rushing Stats Receiving Stats at Cardinals 11/12/2023 Week 10 9 ATT / 31 YDS / 0 TDs 1 TAR / 1 REC / 7 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Vikings 11/5/2023 Week 9 12 ATT / 39 YDS / 1 TD 3 TAR / 2 REC / -9 YDS / 0 TDs at Titans 10/29/2023 Week 8 8 ATT / 31 YDS / 0 TDs TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Buccaneers 10/22/2023 Week 7 21 ATT / 59 YDS / 0 TDs 3 TAR / 3 REC / 53 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Commanders 10/15/2023 Week 6 13 ATT / 51 YDS / 0 TDs 1 TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

